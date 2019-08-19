Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.