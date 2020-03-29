VALDOSTA — Lowndes County residents have access to state and federal representatives.

FEDERAL

U.S. House of Representatives: Congressman Austin Scott, R.

U.S. House of Representatives: Congressman Buddy Carter, R.

U.S. Senator: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R.

U.S. Senator: Sen. David Perdue, R.

STATE

Governor: Brian Kemp

Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan

Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger

Attorney General: Christopher M. Carr

State School Superintendent: Richard Woods

Commissioner of Agriculture: Gary W. Black

Commissioner of Insurance: John F. King

Commissioner of Labor: Mark Butler

Public Service Commission: Jason Shaw, Tim Echols, Chuck Eaton, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr., Tricia Pridemore

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

District 174: John Corbett

District 175: John LaHood

District 176: James Burchett

District 177: Dexter Sharper

STATE SENATOR

Sen. Ellis Black

