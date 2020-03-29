VALDOSTA — Lowndes County residents have access to state and federal representatives.
FEDERAL
U.S. House of Representatives: Congressman Austin Scott, R.
U.S. House of Representatives: Congressman Buddy Carter, R.
U.S. Senator: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R.
U.S. Senator: Sen. David Perdue, R.
STATE
Governor: Brian Kemp
Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan
Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger
Attorney General: Christopher M. Carr
State School Superintendent: Richard Woods
Commissioner of Agriculture: Gary W. Black
Commissioner of Insurance: John F. King
Commissioner of Labor: Mark Butler
Public Service Commission: Jason Shaw, Tim Echols, Chuck Eaton, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr., Tricia Pridemore
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 174: John Corbett
District 175: John LaHood
District 176: James Burchett
District 177: Dexter Sharper
STATE SENATOR
Sen. Ellis Black
