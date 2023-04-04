ATLANTA — The Fiscal Year 2024 budget passed passed by the General Assembly includes an additional $66 million decrease in state funding, a cut that will impact teaching budgets, staff and students across the state, USG officials said.
The decision comes as 20 of the University System of Georgia 26 public colleges and universities are already set to receive less money next fiscal year under the state’s funding formula due to enrollment declines. The budget impact on those 20 institutions under the funding formula means they already face a loss of $71.6 million in state funds for FY24, USG said in a prepared statement.
The additional $66 million would come on top of those reductions. The impact of the additional $66 million reduction by institution is shown in the chart below.
“This is an incredibly disappointing outcome, given the work done over the years by our state leaders to elevate higher education and send Georgia on a path to ascension,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “It will have a significant impact on institutions and the services that students and families depend on to advance their prosperity and help Georgia succeed.”
The university system at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic sustained a 10% budget reduction in FY21 of about $230 million, which has never been restored.
Close to 80% of the system’s teaching costs are personnel, USG said.
The additional $66 million reduction will impact teaching budgets, staff and students across the state, USG said in the statement.
The following chart reflects the impact of the reduction in state funds at every USG institution:
Institution
$66 Million Cut
Augusta University
($6,845,000)
Georgia Institute of Technology
($11,287,000)
Georgia State University
($8,333,000)
University of Georgia
($11,935,000)
Georgia Southern University
($3,879,000)
Kennesaw State University
($5,653,000)
University of West Georgia
($2,020,000)
Valdosta State University
($1,634,000)
Albany State University
($832,000)
Clayton State University
($860,000)
Columbus State University
($1,233,000)
Fort Valley State University
($673,000)
Georgia College & State University
($1,180,000)
Georgia Southwestern State
University
($458,000)
Middle Georgia State University
($1,249,000)
Savannah State University
($564,000)
University of North Georgia
($2,542,000)
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural
College
($566,000)
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
($208,000)
College of Coastal Georgia
($464,000)
Dalton State College
($488,000)
East Georgia State College
($246,000)
Georgia Gwinnett College
($1,625,000)
Georgia Highlands College
($590,000)
Gordon State College
($335,000)
South Georgia State College
($301,000)
USG Total
($66,000,000)
