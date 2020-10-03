ATLANTA – In an 8-4 vote, with some board members not present, the Georgia State School Board rejected State Superintendent Richard Woods' request to lower end of course testing weight from 20% to .01% for the 2020-21 school year.
In early September, Woods expressed dismay about the U.S. Department of Education announcement it would not consider testing waivers for the 2020-21 school year.
Georgia was the first state in the nation to announce its intent to apply for a waiver of standardized testing requirements in 2020-21 and, based on survey results from across the state, received overwhelming support for the waiver.
However, a letter sent to chief state school officers by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos detailed the department's plans to not grant federal testing waivers for the 2020-21 school year.
Then, Woods announced he would recommend the current ECO grade weight of 20% be lowered to 0.01% for the 2020-21 school year, stating it is essentially zero but still follows state law prohibiting the number from actually being zero.
The majority of the state board did not share his sentiment and countered with a 10% reduction proposal.
"While I respect each member of the State Board of Education, I strongly disagree with the majority's decision in this matter," Woods said in a statement. "Similar to the federal directive to administer standardized tests in the middle of a pandemic, insisting on high-stakes consequences for those tests is unreasonable and insensitive to the realities of the classroom. I am confident our high-school students whose GPAs and scholarships are riding on this decision would agree that a 10% weight is still high stakes. I encourage all Georgians, whether they agree or disagree with my view, to provide their feedback through the public-comment process and let their voice be heard."
The Georgia Department of Education has released a survey to allow Georgians to weigh in on the issue.
The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3TWWTMZ. The survey will close at 11:59 p.m., Nov. 16.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.