VALDOSTA – South Georgia United States Bowling Congress Association will host its Second Annual Dakota Starling Memorial Birthday Fundraiser, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Jac's Lanes, 406 Connell Road.
The event will include a 50/50 drawing for adults, a raffle, silent auction and door prizes, organizers said.
The fundraiser is to raise money for the Dakota Starling Memorial Fund. The organization helps youth bowlers who cannot afford equipment for the sport and may give out local scholarships upon approval of committee, organizers said.
Scholarship is available via smart account to seniors in high school who are attending college or students who are enrolled in college.
An essay must be submitted as to why the person needs the scholarship to the scholarship committee. The committee will read and determine if a male and female bowler, based on the essay, deserve a scholarship. A youth organizer will submit proof to the committee that a bowler or youth league needs assistance with equipment for approval.
For more details, to register or make a donation, email Beth Bennett, association manager, bethann777@att.net.
