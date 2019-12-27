'Star Wars' hopefully the last Skywalker

“Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker” (Fantasy/Science-Fiction: 2 hours, 22 minutes)
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Director: J.J. Abrams
Rated: PG-13 (Sci-fi violence and action)
Movie Review: J.J. Abrams brought life back to “Star Trek,” known for intellectual science-fiction, and killed it just as swiftly. He is now killing “Star Wars” slowly. As director and writer, J.J. Abrams is not creative and cares not for the consistency for the fictional universes where he impedes.
“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” takes moments from other “Star Wars” prequels and makes the moments more action-oriented but less potent. “Rise of Skywalker” is fun but has lackluster acting because of a bad script and a story that is schizophrenic.
The late Carrie Fisher leads the surviving Resistance forces as a princess turned General Leia Organa. She and Resistance fighters face the First Order, the last remanent of the Empire, led by Leia’s son, Kylo Ren (Driver).
However, a familiar voice of the past begins broadcasting from deep space. It is the voice of the thought-dead Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Rey (Ridley), Finn (Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the droid C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) set off to confirm the rumor Palpatine lives and find the Empire has risen again.
“Episode IX” is the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, although other “Star Wars” movies, television and internet will continue. This conclusion follows “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi” (Director Rian Johnson, 2017). Johnson's version at least had a consistent story, and it had acting that consists of more than one-liners.
Director J.J. Abrams’ version “The Rise of Skywalker” has hollowed-out characters because the special effects and action scenes take precedence over a relevant story and decent acting. Abrams did the same with “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens” (2015).
An example is Carrie Fisher. She was good in “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi” (2017). Her brash sassiness shined along with other better-acted roles. Of course, Fisher died in 2016 just a year before “Episode VIII” debuted. Through modern movie technology, visual effects crews bring her back using words from other movies. Her one-liners are hollow and lack character — something Fisher had in droves.
Fisher’s weak lines are not a singular phenomenon. Characters often repeat lines during this movie, as if one did not hear them — and how bad they are — when first uttered. And the poor attempts of comedic moments are usually weak, too.
The story is a quick-paced series of hyperspace jumps from one part of a galaxy far, far away. Additionally, the story is more complicated than needed. He inserts substories that are unneeded or plain wasteful moments that do not allow one to get to know characters. Events happen. Moviegoers just accept they happen with no explanation.
Abrams shows moments that are nostalgic moments from previous “Star Wars” movies. The problem is Abrams does not make them better. Sure, they are visual, more action-packed and sometimes more entertaining, but that does not mean better.
Fisher’s General Organa says during a scene to young Jedi Rey, “Never underestimate a droid.” Leia's advice is good. The droids are some of the few consistencies Abrams maintains during the last three movies.
This version of the “Star Wars” saga brings a 40-year story arc to an end. Despite plenty of mishaps, the conclusion is not all bad. This movie is entertaining, just not always in a convincing way.
The force is still strong with “Star Wars” box office results, but the story keeps getting diluted. As a science-fiction fan, one can delight in enjoying this movie. It is entertaining. As a connoisseur of good photoplays, “Episode IX” leaves much to desire.
Grade: C (The last Skywalker ... hopefully.)
“Cats” (Musical/Fantasy: 1 hour, 50 minutes)
Starring: Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson
Director: Tom Hooper
Rated: PG (Some rude and suggestive humor)
Movie Review: “Cats” is no catastrophe, but it is close.
The movie based on the Broadway classic by Andrew Lloyd Webber, an adaptation of the poetry collection "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" (1939) by T. S. Eliot. While this musical fantasy was a hit on Broadway, it misses its mark as a movie.
A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
Despite neat special effects, costumes and a talented cast that includes Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, and Laurie Davidson, the movie fails to be energetic. The first hour is boring, and the lines are garbled occasionally, making words difficult to comprehend.
The second half is better. It then picks up with Jennifer Hudson, playing tattered cat Grizabella, singing the musical’s most memorable song, “Memory.” The problem is by then, the movie is a memory, one that audiences may wish to take back.
Grade: C (Nothing to ‘meow’ about.)
