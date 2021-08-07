VALDOSTA – Travis L. King Jr. has his eye on stardom and he's looking to drum his way to the top of the film and TV industry.
The Valdosta native – who now resides in Macon – plays an extra in two upcoming Netflix films, an original Tyler Perry film and "Respect," which chronicles the life of soul legend Aretha Franklin and is set to be released in theaters Aug. 13.
King, who has been into music since a young boy, said he filmed the latter in 2019, playing the drums in a church scene he shared with actor Forest Whitaker. Whitaker plays Franklin's dad, C.L. Franklin.
King said the scene was set in C.L. Franklin's church.
"It's significant because it was supposed to be Aretha's first time performing or even saying anything after her mom passed," he said.
Though he has previously been an extra in two BET shows, "Respect" was the first motion picture King said he ever filmed.
Tying into his childhood of growing up in his dad's church, he was comfortable filming the church scene, deeming it his favorite part about being in "Respect."
Working so closely with Whitaker, King said he was able to see the actor's method of retaining lines.
He grew up watching Whitaker's work.
"I never knew I would get a chance to work with him or be in the same room as him, so that was great, especially doing my first movie," King said.
He received the opportunity to play drums in "Respect" due to his past experience with the two BET shows, "Boomerang" (plays drummer) and "American Soul" (plays churchgoer).
Prior to BET, he expressed to his friend and actress, Serwa Collins, that he'd like to break into the entertainment industry, he said. She offered advice and acted as a connection, he said.
Collins, a Valdosta native, worked on "Respect," as well.
"I wouldn't be doing any of this if it weren't for her," King said. " ... She was a big help in me getting started in this, period."
Adding "Respect" to his resume helped him land a role in the upcoming Netflix film, "Red Notice," where he plays the drums at a masquerade ball.
According to IMDB, the movie is in post-production and is expected to be released Nov. 12.
It stars actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and actress Gal Gadot. Its focus is an Interpol agent's tracking of "the world's most wanted art thief," according to IMBD.
King said "Red Notice" was shot in a sequestered format during the days of the pandemic in 2020. Filming took place following multiple shutdowns, he said.
"That was the first movie in the movie industry, period, to do that kind of thing; so, it was pretty cool to be a part of that," he said.
King was quarantined in a hotel for at least three weeks and was restricted from outside activities, he said. He had to order food in opposed to being able to go out and get it himself, he said, adding crew members wanted to minimize potential health risks.
Being in a multi-million dollar production – one that features Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot – was important to King.
He would see the stars in passing but said the sequestering caused the big name actors to work in small groups rather than film with large groups of people.
In January, King said he filmed the Netflix movie, "They Cloned Tyrone," alongside actor Jamie Foxx.
According to IMDB, the movie is in post-production and stars Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. No release date is listed.
King is listed as an organist/band leader. He said he played the Hammond B3.
The plot of "They Cloned Tyrone" is centered on "an unlikely trio" that is driven into a government conspiracy, according to IMDB.
During film shooting, King said he was able to interact with Foxx, who took interest in King's organ playing.
"From there, he got interested in who I was and where I'm from, and he followed me on Instagram," King said. "We talk at least once or twice a month now since we did that movie. Being around people like that and being in touch with him and just being on set period has kind of motivated me to kind of see what I can do or what more could be out there for me in the film industry."
King found another shot at stardom when he snagged a spot in one of filmmaker Tyler Perry's latest works, "A Jazzman's Blues."
According to IMDB, the movie "follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret."
King said filming took place during a span of about a month, noting Perry's strong work ethic. King is a drummer in the movie, which is in post-production and is expected to be released in 2022.
Looking ahead, King would like to one day become a household name as a film musician. Once he accomplishes this goal, he said he'll try his hand at acting.
When he's not on screen, King works as a drummer and musical director for a Macon church he attends. He is also a member of corporate band CommonMind, which started at Valdosta State University between him and others.
King has played for gospel artists Charles Jenkins ("My God is Awesome"), Dorinda Clark-Cole of the Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs Leonard ("Break Every Chain"), etc.
