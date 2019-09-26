Standoff in Valdosta ends peacefully

VALDOSTA — Police and deputies wound up in a standoff situation with an armed subject Wednesday afternoon, according to a police statement.
Around 1:45 p.m., police were told that a man was in a car, threatening to harm himself, according to the Valdosta Police Department statement. The car's description went out to area law enforcement, and a city detective found the car on West Hill Avenue.
As police and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop the vehicle, it pulled into a business in the 100 block of Avenue B. The occupant of the car was still armed and threatening to harm himself, the statement said.
When he refused to obey commands, the area was secured and police sent for specialized units, the statement said.
After the arrival of those units, negotiations began with the subject, and the situation was de-escalated safely with no injuries to anyone, police said
“We appreciate the assistance from all of our public safety agencies that worked together to bring this serious situation to a peaceful resolution," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
