VALDOSTA — It looks like J.D. Rice and Scott James Matheson will face off in a Dec. 3 runoff to be Valdosta’s next mayor, according to preliminary vote totals.
Election results in the Valdosta city election are still not official but Wednesday morning numbers released by the election office indicate Rice garnered 34.5% of the vote to Matheson’s 24.9%.
Nether candidate reached the 50% plus one vote threshold to win the race outright.
The latest numbers indicate Rice received 2,172 votes compared to 1,568 for Matheson.
“I’m exhausted,” Matheson said. “The machines were a disaster.”
The runoff is a funny coincidence for Matheson.
“J.D. Rice and I ran into each other at 7 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot back in February and thought we might go to a runoff. It happened.”
Rice was equally tired.
“They called me at 3:30 this morning,” Rice said.
“I’m excited. I want to thank the voters. Both those who voted for me and who voted in general. I hope to see them on Dec. 3. It’s a lot to ask but it’s critical to get out and vote to help the citizens of this city.”
Provisional ballots have not been counted but are not expected to significantly change the results, according to election officials.
David Sumner appeared to be out of the running at 21.8%, while Kevin Bussey came in at 17.1% and Brooks Bivins at 1.57%.
All results are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
Valdosta’s City Council at-large seat remains exactly that: at-large.
Incumbent Ben H. Norton appeared to have won the highest percentage of the vote at 45.95% Tuesday but did not garner enough votes to avoid a runoff.
Who Norton will face in the runoff will remain a mystery until Friday.
Adrian J. Rivers and Edgar “Nicky” Tooley sit neck-and-neck at 22.08% and 21.85% respectively. Only 14 votes separate the two at the moment.
It is too close to call the race between Rivers and Tooley until provisional ballots are counted on Friday, said Deb Cox, director of elections for Lowndes County.
So far, 6,037 votes were tallied in the at-large race. Norton leads with 2,774 votes, followed by Rivers and Tooley with 1,333 votes and 1,319 votes. Jeremy L. Stone sits at 611 votes and 10.12% of the overall vote.
Elsewhere on the city council, Sonny Vickers held onto his seat.
Vickers, the incumbent, will return to the Valdosta City Council to represent District 3.
So far, it appears 685 votes were cast in the race and Vickers garnered 65.11% while his opponent ,Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., boasted 34.89%. Vote totals currently read 446 votes for Vickers and 239 votes for McIntyre.
It appears the Valdosta Board of Education will be unchanged.
Kelisa Brown, Warren Lee and Liz Shumphard will retain their seats.
While all results are unofficial and provisional ballots had not bee counted as of Wednesday morning, Brown had 58.8% of the vote compared to challenger David Gilyard, who had 41.1%. Brown had 426 votes compared to 298 for Gilyard.
Shumphard and Lee ran unopposed.
The Lowndes County’s referendum for Special Local Option Sales Tax VIII appears to have passed with 5,794 votes in favor to 2,625 votes against.
With all precincts reporting, the “Brunch Bill,” which would push the start of alcohol sales on Sunday in Valdosta back from 12:30 pm. to 11 a.m., passed by 3,807 votes in favor to 2,440 against.
All election results were delayed by hours Tuesday into Wednesday morning, after elections officials reported malfunctions with new voting machines.
Elections coverage was compiled by Amanda Usher, Chris Herbert, Desiree Carver and Terry Richards.
