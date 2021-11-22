VALDOSTA – The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active-duty members of the military at a special reception.
The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the "Armed Services March" performed by the school band and refreshments, school officials said in a statement.
Cards and posters created by students in K2, K3 and K4 were also on display during the special event.
“Many of our SJCS parents and supporters have served or are serving in the military and we wanted to say thank you to them in a special way,” SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri said. “Our Veterans Day program, both in preparing and presenting, helps show our students the importance of service and showing appreciation to others.”
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, provides students Pre-K second through eighth grade with education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities such as basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.