St. John welcomes new parochial vicar

VALDOSTA — St. John the Evangelist Church and San Jose Mission in Lake Park are welcoming Father Jason Patrick Adams as their new parochial vicar.
Adams was ordained a Catholic priest June 30, 2012, according to church representatives. He served as the parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Savannah from 2012-14 and then parochial vicar at the Church of St. James the Less from 2014-19.
Adams is a fifth-generation Catholic from Cordele, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelors of arts in political science from Valdosta State University.
While at Valdosta State, he was engaged with the Catholic Newman Center from 2002-06, participated in the emerging leaders program, student government, model senate and was the senior student leader of the year in 2006.
He attended seminary from 2008-12 at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy where he earned his S.T.B. at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, church representatives said.
Adams is an Eagle Scout and Region 14 chaplain on the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.
Adam’s interests include “God, grits and NASCAR”.
