St. John Volleyball presents USA Rescue donation

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School volleyball team recently raised donations for a local organization.
During a home game, the volleyball team collected donations to benefit a local group of USA Rescue Team, an animal rescue organization, school officials said in a statement.
The team presented a check to the organization for $2,600 in memory of SJCS mom Stephanie Nelson.
“The girls had such a great season and played every game with all their hearts,” said Lauren Evans, SJCS athletic director. “They wanted to support one of their teammates with this great opportunity to honor the memory of her mother.”
“We are so proud of the initiative our volleyball team took to collect donations to support a location organization,” St. John Principal Vito Pellitteri said. “SJCS students are always looking for opportunities to help the community and this is just another example of that.”
