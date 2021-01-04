St. John tours Turner Center

VALDOSTA – Seventh-grade students from St. John Catholic School visited the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently.
The students and teachers Pam Rickman, social studies, and Christine Cabral, art instructor and a member of the center’s Regional Artists Community, were given a tour by Bill Shenton, center curator, center representatives said in a statement.
Cabral said students were particularly interested in the East African artifacts exhibit and artist Julie Bowland’s plein air artwork on display in the main gallery.
For more information on local arts or to schedule a tour, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
