VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School students of Deanna Barham and Pam Rickman’s seventh-grade class had the opportunity to expand their knowledge of Chinese culture and history recently.
The class virtually interviewed acclaimed writer Ji-Li Jiang after reading the author’s memoir, "Red Scarf Girl," studying modern China and learning about the Chinese Cultural Revolution, school officials said in a statement.
“What a unique and one-of-kind experience to interview Ji-Li Jiang,” Barham said. “She encouraged the students to think critically and maintain compassion if they begin experiencing division and labeling within their own society.”
During the interview, Ji-Li Jiang discussed topics related to her book and the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The students were given an opportunity to ask questions, such as how the Chinese Cultural Revolution was different from other revolutions in regards to how it was formed; how Chairman Mao won the support of young people; and how important it is to be critical thinkers and not be easily manipulated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.