VALDOSTA – Recently, two students from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School participated in a school science fair competition.
Seventh-grader Chandler Monetti and sixth-grader William Saurina competed in the science fair competition, held by Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools, school officials said in a released statement.
The science fair included middle school students in private and parochial schools across the state and was conducted virtually this year.
Monetti’s submission placed second in the state and focused on objects and how they affect the wifi signal.
“I got the idea from the strangest source, doing homework,” the seventh grader said. “While I was doing my homework, the wifi was slow and I wondered what things could be blocking the signal the most in my house. This pandemic shows how important wifi is to our world and something blocking your wifi could mean you can’t work and you can’t learn.”
“We couldn’t be prouder of Chandler and her ability to dive into a real-life challenge and situation and to discover a solution,” said Lauren Evans, SJCS science teacher. “Her curiosity and problem-solving skills led her to a topic most people may never have thought about.”
“I am honored to represent SJCS in the science fair and I hope I am able to share how science can help be part of the solution to some of the world’s problems,” Monetti said.
Saurina, also participated in the GAPPS science fair competition, attempting to find a natural, clean and efficient power source for use on Mars. Saurina used information from a video on Stirling engines and knowledge of SpaceX and polar caps to develop a turbine that uses the CO2 from dry ice to create energy, school officials said.
“I felt very honored to participate in the state science fair representing SJCS and I hope many other creators use my ideas and improve upon them in some way,” Saurina said.
The goal of GAPPS is to create an environment where high school and middle school students can compete at their levels yet still be encouraged to grow in their faith, school officials said.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, provides students "pre-K third through eighth grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting," school officials said. "The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council."
For more information, call (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
