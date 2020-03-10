St. John reverse draw winners named

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently hosted its 22nd Annual Reverse Draw and Gala at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The event had a 1920s theme, school officials said.
Attendees ate dinner, listened and danced to live music from The Blues Factor, won door prizes and bid on live and silent auction items.
Kevin and Wynette Dobard won the $10,000 reverse draw; however, the big winner of the night was SJCS, school officials said.
“This year, more than 400 guests attended the Reverse Draw & Gala and we raised more money than ever before,” said Celine Gladwin, event chairwoman. “Through the generosity of those who supported this event, we raised more than $70,000.”
The school announced the date and theme for the 23rd Annual Reverse Draw & Gala: Havana Nights for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Event sponsors included Sam Dennis Law, Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, In loving memory of Chris Williams/Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC, the Pucket Family, Universal Roofing & Remodeling, Valdosta Family Medicine Associates, Guardian Bank, Donna & David Nolan, Synovus, Traditions Flooring, Bill & Terri Filtz, Bud Bassford, Steel’s Jewelry, the Gladwin family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Hamilton Estate Planning, Parrott Medical Clinic, Valdosta Family Dentistry, Hester & Morris Orthodontics and the Tift-Moody family.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students pre-K 2 through eighth grade in a Christian setting, school officials said. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities such as basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
