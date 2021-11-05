St. John receives iPad donation

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently received more technology for in-class learning through the United States General Services Administration’s Computer for Learning Program.
Moody Air Force Base members Chief Master Sgt. Mauro Ordinario and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Turner helped the school complete the process to receive 32 iPads through the program which helps make modern computer technology an integral part of every classroom, school officials said in a statement.
“We are thankful for this generous program which allows us to continue providing innovative learning and current technology to all of our students,” SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri said. “In addition to our two computer labs and Chromebooks in the classrooms, these tablets will be another tool our teachers can use to help students achieve their academic goals.”
The Computers for Learning Program and its executive order of “Educational Technology: Ensuring Opportunity for All Children in the Next Century” provides computers and related peripheral equipment to schools and nonprofit organizations that they have in excess.
For more information on this program and how to qualify, schools can visit https://www.computersforlearning.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.