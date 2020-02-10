VALDOSTA — St. John Catholic School Reverse Draw Committee is hard at work planning the gala, the school’s primary fundraiser, and the largest event of its kind in the area, school officials said.
The 22nd Annual Reverse Draw – "The Soaring Twenties Grand Gala!" – will be held 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Doors open 6 p.m. Dress code: Roaring Twenties ("Great Gatsby"), school officials said.
Gala tickets are $125 each and include dinner for up to two guests; two free drink tickets; and one entry into the reverse draw. Reverse-draw tickets are available for $100 per ticket (this does not include a gala ticket but includes one entry into the reverse drawing for a chance to win $10,000). Ticket holders do not have to be present to win the $10,000; "however, our research shows attendees have more fun," school officials said.
St. John Catholic School has been serving children since its founding in 1941, and with community support, "we look forward to continuing to pave a bright future for them," school officials said.
The 2019 reverse draw raised more than $50,000, they said.
"We anticipate more than 400 guests at this year’s event and would be very grateful if you would consider donating an item for the auction at this event," school officials said. "Your tax-deductible donation not only supports our students and teachers, it is also a wonderful opportunity to promote your business, services and/or products to hundreds of people right here in the area."
In turn, the school promotes businesses by:
– Facebook event listing, with a link to a company’s website or social media page.
– Online auction website: http://www.biddingOwl.com/StJohnSchoolValdosta
– Printed program and auction sign with business logo.
– Logo displayed in supporter slideshow, playing at guest registration.
"The event will be an evening to remember with prizes, dinner, dancing, exceptional silent and live auctions, fellowship, fun and a reverse drawing, where the last ticket drawn wins $10,000," school officials said.
For more information or to donate, contact the school office, (229) 244 2556; or Céline Gladwin at celinegladwin@gmail.com.
