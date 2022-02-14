St. John preps Reverse Draw

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School hosts the 24th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala, the area’s largest event of its kind, this month, organizers said in a statement.
The 2022 Hollywood-themed event will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. The event includes dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000.
“The Valdosta community looks forward to this event every year,” said Celine Gladwin, event chairwoman. “The air is electric at the annual Reverse Draw as attendees wait to see if their number is drawn, which means they are out of the drawing to win $10,000. By the end of the night someone will walk away with $10,000 and everyone will have a great time benefitting SJCS.”
Due to COVID-19, the gala will be limited to 320 in-person guests, organizers said. Additional tickets to be entered into the $10,000 drawing only are available for non-attending guests.
Other activities during the night-long event include a live auction for items including beach vacations, a hunting package, half of a cow (220 pounds of beef) and an extensive silent auction. The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects and supplemental classroom materials.
The 2021 Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $50,000.
Tickets to attend the event and be entered to win the $10,000 are on sale now for $125 and include dinner for two, two drink tickets and an entry into the drawing. Entries into the drawing only are also available for $100. Tickets and more information about the event is available online at SJCSValdosta.org.
Event sponsors include Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC in Loving Memory of Chris Williams, Ben & Kim Mackey, Valdosta Family Medicine, Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Traditions Flooring, David & Donna Nolan, Synovus, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Pellitteri Family, Universal Roofing & Flooring, Randy & Celine Gladwin, Tift-Moody Family, Hunter Family, Bill & Terri Filtz, Katherine Gonos, Hester & Morris Orthodontics and Steel’s Jewelry.
