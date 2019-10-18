VALDOSTA – Every year, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School welcomes racers and walkers of all levels to join one of the largest racing events in the area.
SJCS’s 19th Annual Road Race is Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by the school and church’s Trunk or Treat Halloween event. Runners, walkers and trunk or treaters are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes for the double-header events, school officials said.
“Running or walking our 5K and one-mile courses is more fun when you are dressed in a costume. Our students, parents, teachers and staff love seeing witches, movie characters and superheroes race towards the finish line each year,” SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri said. “The same evening, we welcome everyone in the community to our trunk or treat event, where children can trick or treat in a safe, and unique way.”
The Freaky 5K race winds through neighborhoods surrounding St. John the Evangelist Catholic School and is filled with volunteers and spectators to cheer on and support participants, school officials said. A water station along the course, as well as music at the start and end of the race "help motivate the participants to reach the finish line, provided by A Course/Line LLC of Valdosta," school officials said.
A shorter Monster Mad Dash is the "perfect length for both children and adults who want to participate, but for just under a mile," they said.
Awards will be given to the first- and second-place finishers in each age division, the fastest male and female for both the 5K and one-mile races and the fastest male and female older than 40 years old for the 5K. Best costume awards will be presented to the top three children and adult participants. Entry fees for the annual event are $25 for the Freaky 5k and $20 for the Monster Mad Dash.
Registration begins 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the 5K race starting 8 a.m. and the mile following. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at RunSignUp.com or by picking up an entry form at the school or church office. Additional information can be found on the school’s website at SJCSValdosta.org.
The same day of the SJCS Road Race is the church and school’s trick-or-treating event, trunk or treat. Cars line the parking lot in front of the Parish Center with their trunks open to welcome trick or treaters and pass out candy. The event begins 7 p.m. ends at 9 p.m. and all families in the community are invited to attend. There is no cost to attend the trunk-or-treat event, school officials said.
Families interested in attending can learn more about the event on the school’s website, SJCSValdosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.