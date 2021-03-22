St. John places in Reading Bowl

Submitted PhotoSt. John the Evangelist Catholic School placed second in the Helen Ruffin Regional Reading Bowl. Souad Dennis, Alexandra Wallace, Ruby Redhage, Patrick Wallace, Ray Moody, Gavin Zimmerman, Eddie Bravo and Coach Kippy Tift participated.

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School students recently participated in a regional reading bowl, demonstrating their knowledge of selected books. 

Led by Coach Kippy Tift, the reading bowl team earned second place in the virtual Helen Ruffin Regional Reading Bowl, school officials said in a statement. 

The only team participating in the Bowl from Lowndes County, the SJCS reading bowl team was one of eight teams competing in the virtual event this year, school officials said.

