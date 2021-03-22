St. John places in Reading Bowl

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School students recently participated in a regional reading bowl, demonstrating their knowledge of selected books.
Led by Coach Kippy Tift, the reading bowl team earned second place in the virtual Helen Ruffin Regional Reading Bowl, school officials said in a statement.
The only team participating in the Bowl from Lowndes County, the SJCS reading bowl team was one of eight teams competing in the virtual event this year, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.