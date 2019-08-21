VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently started the 2019-20 school year and is already deep in science experiments and arts and crafts projects, school officials said.
Hollie Bullard’s pre-K 4 students kicked off the new school year with activities to decorate the classroom and create keepsakes for their parents to remember their first days of school, school officials said.
Corey Wolford’s first-grade students at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School started the school year with a science experiment to help predict the outcome of the 2019-20 school year.
"Their magic dough predicted it would be a great year," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.