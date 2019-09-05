St. John integrates coding, opens new lab

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School started the new school year with the opening of a second computer lab and an addition to students’ curriculum.
The new computer lab will be used by all students, at least once a week, and will introduce them to computer programming, commonly known as coding, school officials said.
The previously used computer lab will provide teachers the opportunity to enrich their curriculum with online resources.
“Coding is easy to learn, and children get excited about creating something fun while learning to solve problems,” said Wanda Colyer, SJCS technology and computer instructor. “Most jobs use technology, so giving students access to computers to learn coding and other skills helps prepare them for tomorrow’s jobs.”
While kindergarten and first-grade students use the new computer lab to become familiar with the computer and fourth graders learn how to type, all SJCS students are exposed to computer science through coding, school officials said.
Throughout the school year, students will "understand the meaning of algorithms, programming, conditional, commands, debugging, looping and sequencing all while trying to solve problems," school officials said. "Whether it’s getting the angry bird to the pig or harvesting corn in the least number of steps, learning to code is also teaching kids how to think."
“Through coding, our students are analyzing cause and effect. If something isn’t working, they work to figure out why and then fix it,” Colyer said. “Combining technology with problem solving is a valuable asset for our students.”
