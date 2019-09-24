VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School hosts an evening of luck and skill at its Second Annual Casino Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event, held in the St. John Catholic Church Parish Center, is open to the community and includes games of chance and skill including black jack, poker, roulette, Texas hold ‘em and more, school officials said.
“St. John Catholic School’s Casino Night is a lively fall event; perfect for a date night or a night out with friends,” said Vito Pellitteri, St. John principal. “It not only brings together our school’s parents and teachers, but the parish and the entire community for a fun event centered around classic casino games.”
Winnings from the casino night games can be used to purchase auction items and enter raffles for a variety of prizes, including art by local artists, a birthday package to Recoil, dinner at local restaurants and more, school officials said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the school or online at sjcsvaldosta.org.
"The event is 'pay to play' in accordance with Georgia laws and no real gambling will occur," school officials said. "All winnings are converted to raffle tickets, which will be placed into raffle drawings and used for auctions for prizes. This event is for adults, 21 years of age or older."
More information, call (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
