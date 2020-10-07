VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School looks to raise funds in a new and humorous way this school year.
The school hosts its Cow Plop Drop fundraising event Saturday, Oct. 17, giving participants a chance to win $1,000, school officials said in a statement.
“As with teaching and school processes this year, SJCS is also changing the way we raise funds,” said Avery Moody, SJCS Home & School Association president. “It’s exciting for us to bring a cow onto campus for this fun event and we hope to have the community’s support.”
Saturday, Oct. 17, SJCS will let a cow loose on the school’s soccer field that will be marked off into square grids, or plots. The cow will roam the area and the owner of the plot that receives the cow’s first patty will win $1,000.
Plots are available for purchase for $20 each or $50 for three plots now through Thursday, Oct. 15, on the school website: SJCSValdosta.org.
Participants and the community can watch the event take place online on the school’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SJSCSValdosta starting at 10 a.m.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
