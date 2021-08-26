VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invites the community to its first cornhole tournament Saturday, Aug. 28.
Registration begins 11:30 a.m. with the event starting at 12:15 p.m., school officials said in a statement. During the competition, spectators and teams can eat food from local food trucks and music.
Registration for two-person teams is $50 and can be made online at SJCSValdosta.org or the day of the event. Prizes for the top three teams are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place.
About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School is located at 800 Gornto Road.
For more information, call the school (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
