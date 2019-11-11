St. John grad picked for Georgia Tech project

VALDOSTA – A St. John the Evangelist Catholic School graduate was recently selected to participate in a research project at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Caroline Miley, a 2014 SJCS graduate, will participate in the school’s Living Building Challenge from the International Living Future Institute, school officials said. The team will evaluate the impact of the campus’ new eco-friendly building on the environment.
“My teachers at SJCS helped grow my love of science and math,” Miley said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have pushed myself to apply what I’ve learned to the real world and have the opportunities I have today.”
After graduating the eighth grade from SJCS in 2014, Caroline attended Valdosta High School where she graduated third in her class in 2018, school officials said. She is in her second year as an environmental engineering major at Georgia Tech and is currently a member of Georgia Tech’s Engineers Without Borders – Malawi, the Association of Environmental Engineers and Scientists and a volunteer with Trees of Atlanta.
Her future plans include studying abroad and completing a Spanish minor.
The Living Building Challenge helps build structures that connect people to light, air, food and their community, are self-sufficient and create a positive impact on humans and the environment around it, school officials said.
The team will evaluate the impact of Georgia Tech’s Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design on the non-human living and nonliving environment. Issues include determining the effect of building utilization and weather on indoor air quality, developing methods to increase carbon capture by soils and minimizing energy and water utilization and waste production.
More information on the Living Building Challenge can be found at https://living-future.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.