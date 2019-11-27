VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School and Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church recently collected more than 700 pounds of canned goods and food items to deliver to families in the Valdosta area this Thanksgiving.
This year, the school and church partnered with St. Francis Center, a Catholic social services center in Valdosta, to deliver all of the fixings for a holiday meal to 82 families, school officials said.
“Each year the SJCS community generously donates canned vegetables, boxed stuffing and more to spread the holiday spirit,” said Vito Pellitteri, school principal. “It’s more than just giving them a meal, it’s showing them our love.”
Collecting canned food items as well as whole frozen chickens, took place at the school, church and religious education programs and students prepared the bags for distribution. Approximately 20 volunteers began delivering the meals during a recent weekend and will continue delivering throughout the week, leading up to Thanksgiving.
“This partnership is a perfect example of everyone working together to bring the light of Christ to others during this time of thanksgiving,” said Sister Nuala Mulleady, SJCC director of outreach.
The St. Francis Center, 520 E. Mary St., assists families in need with their utility bills through the sale of gently used clothing, household goods and kitchen items in their thrift shop. The center is staffed by volunteers and assists approximately 4,000 families each year.
For more information about the St. Francis Center, call (229) 242-8656.
