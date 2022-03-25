VALDOSTA – Students and teachers of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently delivered 586 prayer packages to nine units at South Georgia Medical Center.
The delivery was part of their “We Prayed for You” service project, school officials said in a statement. The project began last fall with students volunteering their time and talents to create artwork, write prayers for prayer cards and to pray for the community.
Students assembled the prayer packages which contain a prayer card, snack, hand lotion and mints.
“With these prayer packages, we hope to provide comfort to those going through challenging times, both the medical staff at South Georgia Medical Center and to those with family and loved ones being treated there,” said Christine Cabral, SJCS art teacher. “We plan to continue distributing these packages in the community, where they are needed most.”
The “We Prayed for You” service project began with the creation of prayer cards. Each grade selected a specific prayer focus: perseverance, recovery, loved ones, patience, peace, protection, healing, strength and comfort. They created unique artwork to reflect each prayer, to be printed on the front of the prayer cards.
And the students of each class prayed their prayer together, making a recording of it. Recipients of the prayer cards can access the recording by scanning the QR code printed on the card. Recordings of each prayer are also available on the school’s website, SJCSValdosta.org.
The school welcomes donations to be used to create more prayer packages to distribute in the community, school officials said.
“So many in our community are facing trials and hardships and with the ‘We Prayed for You’ service project, we hope to provide those in need with support, compassion and prayer,” Cabral said.
