VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School participated in a lenten service project.
Kicking off last month, students in pre-K2 through eighth grade donated their time to projects helping others. SJCS students and teachers completed approximately 172 service hours, school officials said in a statement.
Activities for the SJCS lenten project included planting flowers, clearing weeds, organizing equipment and supplies and picking up trash. The school plans to organize additional service projects in the community in the future to continue giving back.
“It is important for students’ overall character development to serve others and understand the importance of giving their time to benefit others,” said Erin Gaskins, SJCS counselor. “The students are working alongside one another and with their teachers to accomplish their project goals, which is rewarding for them.”
The students completed their service hours by the end of the month and continue to collect pledges for their service time to benefit the Lumen Christi Education Scholarship Fund.
The Lumen Christi Education Scholarship Fund was established to assist local survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse to pursue educational opportunities to build a better future for themselves and their children.
