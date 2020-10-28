VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School welcomes racers each year to join one of the largest racing events in the area and this year, like so many other events, things are going to be a bit different.
SJCS’s 20th Annual Road Race takes place virtually Saturday, Oct. 31, school officials said in a statement.
“We love hosting this annual 5K and inviting everyone in the community to participate, and this year we had to get a little bit creative,” SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri said. “Although we are not hosting the event on campus, runners are invited to run wherever they are or wherever they would like to participate in spirit together.”
Runners participating in the event will run their own 5K Saturday, Oct. 31, and then submit their race times, via email to st.johnsroadrace@gmail.com before midnight to determine award recipients.
Winners will be announced 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, on Titletown Theology, which can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/titletowntheology/.
Winners will be chosen for the first- and second-place finishers in each age division, the fastest male and female for both the 5K and one-mile races and the fastest male and female older than 40 years old for the 5K. There are several entry levels to select from, starting with Eaglet for $15 to Golden Eagle for $60 which includes a race big T-shirt, medal and SJCS umbrella.
Registration is open through Friday, Oct. 30, online at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/StJohnRoadRace.
Additional information can be found on the school’s website at SJCSValdosta.org.
Event sponsors are Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development LLC. In Loving Memory of Chris Williams, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Sam Dennis Law, Stephanie’s Tribe, Traditions Flooring, Donna & David Nolan, Synovus, Dr. Heather Colson DMD PC, The Gladwin Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Hamilton Estate Planning, Parrott Medical Clinic, The Tift-Moody Family and Universal Roofing & Remodeling.
For more information, call the school (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
