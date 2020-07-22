VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School has announced its reopen plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The Valdosta school begins Monday, Aug. 10, with procedures to help ensure the safety of its faculty, staff, students and visitors, school officials said in a statement.
“Our reopening plan was created with help from teachers, school advisory board members and medical professionals in the community,” said Vito Pellitteri, SJCS principal. “We continue to review CDC guidelines and information and consult with experts to make sure we have the best plan to keep our faculty, staff and students safe while providing the quality education that St. John Catholic School is known for.”
In the reopen plan, SJCS requires all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside. The school will provide one cloth face covering for each student and encourages parents to begin practicing with their children on how to wear a mask to prepare for the school year.
“Part of St. John Catholic School’s mission is to follow the model of Christ which includes taking care of each other, as Christ did,” Pellitteri said. “Wearing a mask helps minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.”
The school will check all students’ temperatures twice a day, space out desks in all classrooms, up to six feet and provide hand-sanitizer dispensers throughout the school.
“We are thankful that our school can space students out in the classroom, at least six feet, which means we will have a maximum of 15 students per class,” Pellitteri said.
To learn more about St. John the Evangelist Catholic School’s reopen plan, parents can view a video and review the plan on the school’s website, https://www.sjcsvaldosta.org/news-events/reopen-plan.cfm.
