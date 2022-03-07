St. John basketball team donates to The Haven

Submitted PhotoSt. John Catholic School Principal Vito Pellitteri, SJCS Athletic Director Lauren Evans, SJCS Basketball Coach Corey Wolford and members of the basketball team present a check for $600 to Ebony Alexander of The Haven. SJCS basketball team members collected donations during a recent home game.

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School basketball team recently raised donations for a local organization. 

During their home game, the basketball team collected donations to benefit The Haven, a nonprofit organization the provides 24-hour temporary shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, school officials said in a statement. 

The team presented a check to the organization for $600.

