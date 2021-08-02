SRTC holds pinning ceremony

MOULTRIE — Southern Regional Technical College recently held a pinning ceremony where 18 associate of science in nursing students from the LPN to RN Bridge program received nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations, college officials said in a statement.
The class of nursing students were also invited to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony and will officially be registered nurses pending the passage of their board exams.
The prospective nurses represent the nursing bridge program of the Moultrie campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
Sarah Andrews, Brianna Queen, Brooke Burns, Shelbi Singletary, Hannah Mathis, Lisa Kieffer, Marlow Wright, Lynn Buckner, Chasity Williams, Lacanisa Fryer, Jose Huerta, Jamie Brockman, Claire Teegardin, Charvett McCraw, Chabeli Hernandez, Tammie Barfield, Sharkavin Reese, Audrey Johnson.
