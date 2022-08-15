SRTC board of directors appoints Dawn Johns board chair

VALDOSTA — Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass announced that Dawn Johns has accepted the nomination to serve as board chair of the SRTC board of directors.
Johns previously served on the board for nine years. In 2020, she returned to the board as vice chair.
Johns is currently the vice-president of Human Resources and Support Services for Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie. She has worked for the medical center since 1993. As a member of the executive team at Colquitt Regional, she provides leadership for human resources, corporate health, the foundation, marketing, volunteer auxiliary, environmental services, and security. Prior to Colquitt Regional, she worked for Valdosta Technical Institute, Langdale Forest Products Company and South Georgia Medical Center.
“I am honored that Dawn Johns will be leading our Board in the coming years,” Glass said. “In addition to her exemplary career with Colquitt Regional, Dawn has demonstrated her commitment to our region through community involvement and support of the SRTC Foundation. I believe she will be an excellent Board Chair and advocate for our College.”
Johns is the past president of Georgia Society of Healthcare Human Resources Administration and has served as a GSHHRA board member for 28 years. She is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie and the Ladies Ministry Leader at Hahira First Baptist Church.
The board's purpose is to advise the college on program direction; serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures; and to advocate for SRTC within the community. The state board of the Technical College System of Georgia selects and approves each local board member.
“It is both my pleasure and an honor to serve as the Board Chair for Southern Regional Technical College,” Johns said. “As a supporter of higher education, I have personally observed the impact that it can make on student’s lives, the work force, and communities. Southern Regional’s leadership is strongly committed to the success of their students while providing job competencies and skill sets that will benefit all citizens of our region.”
SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.