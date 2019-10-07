Squadron commander relieved at Moody

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The commander of a rescue squadron at Moody Air Force Base has been relieved of his command, according to statements from the Air Force.
Lt. Col. Scott Rein, commander of the 41st Rescue Squadron, was relieved by 23d Wing commander Col. Daniel P. Walls Sept. 23, according to an Air Force statement.
"After careful consideration, the decision to relieve the commander was made based on a loss of confidence in his ability to lead and command," the statement said.
Rein took command of the 41st in June 2018. Previously, he had been with the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
Rein was not under investigation, according to the Air Force Times.
Lt. Col. Chad Kohout is serving as interim commander of the unit, the Air Force statement said.
The 41st RQS is part of the 347th Rescue Group. It flies HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters on search-and-rescue missions, rescuing downed aircrew behind enemy lines.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
