Spring Into Art to return for opening night

VALDOSTA – After skipping a year in its natural form, the Spring Into Art exhibition opening gala returns to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in mid-April.
Center staff adjusted the 2020 show by hosting it virtually when the pandemic threatened its in-person reception.
Now on April 12, the 34th Annual Spring Into Art exhibition will welcome guests to its opening night from 6-9 p.m. Entries will be on display through June 9.
Submissions are being accepted until March 25. Participating artists can submit one or two original works and must pay either a $40 or $60 entry fee. No reproductions will be accepted, according to organizers.
Cash prizes ranging from $100-$1,000 are given to winners. Thirteen pieces from Spring Into Art will be chosen as features in Colson Printing's annual calendar.
Artists must be 18 years or older and price their work to include a 30% commission for the arts center, according to organizers.
Two-dimensional pieces can't be larger than 61 inches in height or width and three-dimensional pieces can't weigh more than 90 pounds, according to organizers.
Art delivery dates are April 1-3 and pickup is June 10-11.
Tickets for the opening gala are $45 and free for participants. The general public can view the show starting April 13.
A full list of rules and regulations, as well as the entry form, is available at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., and online at turnercenter.org/spring-into-art-2021.
More information: Bill Shenton, artistic administrator, bshenton@turnercenter.org, (229) 247-2787, ext. 223.
