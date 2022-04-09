VALDOSTA – For the hundreds of visitors expected to attend the opening gala Monday, Spring Into Art is the biggest, most inclusive exhibit in South Georgia.
For Bill Shenton, Spring Into Art is also a puzzle.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts curator/artistic administrator, Shenton has been arranging and mounting Spring Into Art for 13 years.
In the early years, he often grouped paintings together by themes so viewers may find all bird paintings or all sea paintings or all flowers on one wall or even in the entirety of one of the smaller galleries. But Shenton said last week as he prepared the 35th annual Spring Into Art that he is no longer as literal in grouping canvases and three-dimensional pieces.
"I want each piece to complement the piece beside it," Shenton said. "Almost like a narrative."
For example, a set of canvases may make use of white space and be paired together. In one case, a large canvas features a piece of wood as a subject, while a neighboring canvas features a frame made of rustic wood.
Large canvases may be paired on the back wall so they still boldly greet visitors walking into the gallery 100 feet away. A large, non-traditional canvas, one that is a trapezoid shape instead of the expected rectangle, is mounted on a wall by itself.
And it may have all changed already.
Shenton spent two days last week arranging pieces where he plans to mount them, followed by two days of mounting the paintings on the walls and three-dimensional works on stands and on the floor. The Valdosta Daily Times visit came on the first day of hanging the show.
Shenton said he is always moving during the arrangement and mounting process. One past year, he said he kept track of his steps with a Fitbit. He walked the equivalent of 12 miles in the arts center galleries, arranging and hanging the Spring Into Art show.
For the 2022 Spring Into Art, Shenton has prepared 320 works by 170 artists. A more manageable number than several years ago when about 520 pieces were submitted.
Unlike most other art exhibits, every artwork registered and submitted is put on display. Most open-call exhibits are juried, meaning a judge or judges cull works from the submissions to select a preferred group for exhibit.
Spring Into Art shows everything, from every artist, Shenton said, from the amateur to the art student to the professional to the educator. All entries are mounted for viewing in the Turner Center.
Judges will select winners this weekend and they will be announced during the opening gala Monday. Shenton said there is a total of $6,000 in prizes. Spring Into Art is also a popular market for art, with about a sixth of the featured pieces selling last year.
Spring Into Art Opening Gala is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 11, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Gala tickets are $45 each. The show runs, free for public viewing, April 12 through June 8. For more information or to purchase tickets to Spring Into Art, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.