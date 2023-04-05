VALDOSTA – Spring Into Art will return to its full glory, following the pandemic which left the opening gala and exhibit at half capacity last year.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is preparing for the 36th annual Spring Into Art Exhibition. The opening gala Monday, will culminate the biggest, most inclusive exhibit in South Georgia.
The Turner Center’s curator and artistic administrator, Bill Shenton, has been arranging and mounting Spring Into Art for nearly 13 years.
“Spring into Art is such a great community event that bring people from all over to socialize and appreciate art and the artists,” Shenton said. “We are now at full capacity for participation following COVID. Everyone is welcome to come and view the exhibit and purchase pieces if they are interested.”
Shenton said as he arranges the artwork and pieces, he takes the time to admire the work of each artist while placing them next to complementing pieces.
“I never truly know what is all here until I begin to curate and group the canvases and three-dimensional pieces,” he said.
For the 2023 Spring Into Art, Shenton has prepared 350 works by 192 artists.
“There are a lot of new artists this year,” Shenton said. “I am excited to see which pieces catch the eye of the judges.”
Spring Into Art shows everything, from every artist, Shenton said, from the amateur to the art student to the professional to the educator. All entries are mounted for viewing in the Turner Center.
Judges will select winners this weekend, and they will be announced during the opening gala Monday. Shenton said there is a total of $6,000 in prizes.
Spring Into Art is also a popular market for art, with artwork prices ranging from affordable to high end pricing.
Spring Into Art Opening Gala is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 10, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson Street. Gala tickets are $45 each. The show runs, free for public viewing, April 11 through June 7. For more information or to purchase tickets to Spring Into Art, visit www.turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
