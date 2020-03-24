VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has rescheduled the opening of the 33rd Annual Spring into the Art Exhibition to Monday, May 11, according to an arts center statement.
“We have adjusted our schedules — as everyone is having to do — on account of the coronavirus pandemic and in consideration for the health and safety of others,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director. “In the weeks ahead, we will continue to monitor conditions and will make additional adjustments as necessary.”
Spring Into Art, the Turner Center’s largest exhibition and fundraiser of the year, traditionally features more than 200 regional artists and showcases more than 400 original works of art.
Entries will be accepted and displayed within the Turner Center’s gallery space at 527 N. Patterson St. All artwork will be available for purchase and is eligible to win award prizes totaling $6,000.
The artist entry deadline is Thursday, April 16, and the entry fee is $40 for one piece or $60 for two. Delivery of the art work is scheduled for April 23-25 and 27-28.
“We have received a flood of calls and emails from artists concerned about the original scheduling of Spring Into Art. The outreach has shown us that the artists, for whom the exhibit was created to support, have strong desires to continue this annual tradition,” said Bill Shenton, center curator. “We are so grateful for the artists’ continued support and participation in Spring Into Art, and we look forward to celebrating the art in life with our community on May 11.”
The center is currently welcoming sponsors for the 33rd annual event. All Spring Into Art sponsors are listed in the exhibit program, on the walls of the Turner Center galleries, on the center’s website and in other printed and online materials to show appreciation for their commitment to the arts.
Additional information about artist deadlines, sponsorship opportunities and revised Spring Into Art Schedule may be found at www.turnercenter.org.
