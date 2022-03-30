VALDOSTA – City and county residents can dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming spring electronics recycling event.
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County public works departments will jointly host the community recycling event 8 a.m.-noon, April 9. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle St., city, county officials said in a statement.
Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted.
The event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents "with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics keep them from going in the landfill," officials said. Sign up here to volunteer at the event.
Items that will not be accepted at the April 9 event include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department, (229) 671-3640, or Lowndes County Public Works, (229) 671-2700.
