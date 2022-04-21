Sports, mental health event scheduled

VALDOSTA – Several sports and mental health events are planned for South Georgia.
Retired NBA player Jumaine Jones of Beyond The Hardwood Organization partners with A.C. Braswell, a motivational speaker of HOOPS Athletics Organization, host sports and mental health events with the purpose of catapulting real and needed conversations with youth and adults about mental wellness.
Braswell and Jones will speak 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center for a meet and greet and "real conversations" on mental wellness in sports and everyday life.
The event will touch on the upcoming symposium and youth sports camp to make a positive impact on the community, organizers said.
“HOOPS Athletics Organization promotes, educate and brings awareness to young and upcoming student athletes on maintaining mental wellness, financial stability and coping with real life issues,” Braswell said.
Jones will speak with students at Valdosta High School, Newbern Middle School and Valdosta Middle School Friday prior to the evening event.
"Thank you to Valdosta City Schools, Greater Valdosta United Way, Game Changers Marketing and Consulting Consulting and Georgia Power with making these upcoming events a huge success," organizers said in a statement.
Contact Angela Ward for more information (229) 630-9510.
