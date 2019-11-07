VALDOSTA – More than 1,800 Sport Clips Haircuts locations will host the annual biggest haircut day of the year, Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, when the company will donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships for service members and veterans.
The program is in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and has raised nearly $6.5 million for military scholarships, helping more than 1,450 veterans with education expenses needed for civilian careers, according to corporate representatives.
Some locations are also offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. For area locations and more details, visit https://sportclips.com/promotions-partnerships/help-a-hero/help-a-hero-2019
There is a Sports Clips located in Valdosta.
