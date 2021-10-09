MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Plans for the Moooody Haunted Trail are top secret but organizers promise plenty of scares and additions for its customers starting Oct. 15.
The trail is Moody Air Force Base's Halloween observance and is sponsored by the Civil Engineer Recreational Program for the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron.
“It’s a good time to take off our blouses and our boots and have a community involvement, do something for the community, as well as do something for ourselves,” 2nd Lt. Taylor Lawrence said.
She added funding from the trail benefits CES parties and events.
The popular event brought out an estimated 4,500 people in 2020; Lawrence said more visitors are anticipated this year.
“We expect this to be bigger and better,” she said.
Though the Haunted Trail holds on to its themed tents, which feature spooky dolls, clowns and zombies, organizers have expanded the event to include more vendors and activities.
Planning for the trail started in August with squadron members and community volunteers making reservations, going through storage, setting up the scene, advertising and securing vendors.
Lawrence’s first experience with the Haunted Trail was in October 2020 when she was first stationed at Moody.
She said it’s amazing for the local community to embrace and show support to not only the trail but also to other events.
“It’s a chance to bring everyone together for a positive event. It’s an event for ages 2 to 102. People just out here just having a good time. (It’s) just a friendly, fun, safe environment with scares,” Lawrence said of the Haunted Trail.
“It’s a community event, and this is a community town. … It’s not just TitleTown; it’s like home. This is home for people."
The trail is a show of gratitude from Moody to community members, she added.
It opens 6-10:30 p.m., Oct. 15, and will continue during these hours each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Halloween, Oct. 31. Kids hour is 6-7 p.m.
Trick-or-treating will be offered for kids.
The cost is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Visit facebook.com/mooooodyhauntedhouse/ for more information.
