VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is preparing for its Strategic Initiatives Summit, the annual retreat where it will set goals for 2021 and discuss upcoming projects.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and Valdosta City Council will meet for the retreat 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, March 19, and 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 20, at the Women’s Building.
The first day will consist of a utilities department presentation, recycling presentation, an IMS study, a financial overview and updates from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, facilities, economic development, legal and on the city’s goals.
Day two will see the city address diversity and inclusion, a special purpose local options sales tax VII recap, a SPLOST VIII update, the “Love where you live” campaign, downtown and stormwater projects, an alcohol moratorium, the entertainment district, personnel policy/training and incentives for future development.
According to the summit’s packet, the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 goals include:
– Beginning the next phase of the Southside redevelopment plan via acquiring properties, marketing to developers and promoting the availability of federal, state and military opportunity zones.
– Collaborating with community and regional leaders to advocate base growth opportunities for Moody Air Force Base.
– Holding joint meetings between city, school and Development Authority officials to promote workforce and success opportunities for youth.
– Moving forward with a public transportation initiative.
– Holding quarterly meetings with Lowndes County and neighboring city officials to ensure mutual growth and collaborative planning.
– Mayor and City Council will focus on funding for the Lee Street Amphitheater Park, purchasing the old Valdosta High School for a Performing Arts Center, collaboration with the Valdosta Housing Authority for mixed-use housing development and increasing recycling drop sites.
– Transportation-SPLOST will account for $67,415,814 worth of infrastructure projects, ranging from Tiers I-III.
Tier I is an airport control tower for $2,705,000. Tier II involves three intersection improvements and a road-widening project for a total of $12,719,614. Tier III involves a road widening, an overpass, street improvements and road improvements for a total of $51,991,200.
SPLOST VIII will cover improvements for intersections, drainage, parks, streets, fire and police departments, water and sewer, and sidewalks for a total allocation of $65,001,883 for the city.
That’s 48.51% of the total allocation of SPLOST VIII that covers Lowndes County and Valdosta’s four neighboring cities, $134,000,000.
