VALDOSTA — SPLOST VIII and the Valdosta “Brunch Bill” are still undetermined as of 12:30 a.m. due to polling machine malfunctions.
With 20% of precincts reporting, 61.45% of the small sampling of voters favored the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax with 939 votes and 38.35% opposed with 584 votes.
Georgia law allows local communities to use SPLOST proceeds for capital improvement projects that would otherwise be paid for with General Fund and property tax revenues or that would not be accomplished, according to the City of Valdosta’s website. SPLOST funds can not be used for operating expenses, including personnel salaries or ongoing expenses.
SPLOST VII will end Dec. 31. If voters pass SPLOST VIII, it would begin Jan. 1 and would run for six years raising an estimated $134 million to be used for various projects across Lowndes County.
The “Brunch Bill” had 57.79% in favor with 330 votes and 42.21% opposed with 241 votes with just 20% of the vote tabulated.
This bill would allow alcohol sales at restaurants and bars to begin 11 a.m. Sundays, instead of the current time of 12:30 p.m.
To follow up-to-date election results, visit valdostadailytimes.com. Results will be posted when available.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
