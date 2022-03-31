Splash Island Splashdown: Water park re-opens this weekend

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is scheduled to open Splash Island Waterpark for the 2022 season Saturday, featuring new entertainment and special summertime events.
“This season, Splash Island Waterpark will be open late during our Sweet Summer Night events every Friday in June and July,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “And every weekend will feature The Island DJ spinning dance music and hosting hula hoop, limbo and fun in the sun.”
Splash Island Waterpark opens for Wild Adventures’ 2022 season, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
“Splash Island Waterpark features towering slides, a relaxing wave pool, the winding turns of Paradise River, Ohana Bay Toddler Waterpark and more,” Floyd said. “And with temperatures rising, it's the absolute best way to beat the heat.”
Admission to Splash Island Waterpark is included with daily admission to Wild Adventures or a season pass, park representatives said in a statement.
Wild Adventures is also continuing to hire for the season. Positions are available in food and beverage, attractions, aquatics, merchandise, etc.
“We’ve increased our base pay rate and offer incredible benefits, including 100% free college tuition for all team members starting on the first day of employment and free transportation to and from work for residents of Lowndes and Brooks counties,” Floyd said.
Wild Adventures will host a job fair, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 4, park representatives said. Interested applicants can apply online before attending at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.
“We have positions that are perfect for teenagers looking for their first jobs and for adults who can bring their experience to supervisory roles,” Floyd said. “We are a great place to work with great people and we look forward to welcoming new members to our team.”
For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.
