VALDOSTA – Returning this year to Valdosta is Spirit Halloween Store, which opened last week.
The store offers a variety of Halloween props, accessories, hats, wigs, shoes, make-up, masks and more. Costumes range from sexy to scary, with some being professional-grade theatrical quality.
The store offers costumes for all ages.
Currently up and running, the hours for the store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
More information can be found online at www.spirithalloween.com. The hours change and begin extending the closer it gets to Halloween.
It is located at 278 Norman Drive in the former Gander Mountain location.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
