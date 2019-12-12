VALDOSTA – Newbern Middle School held its spelling bee.
The first-place winner was Tyler Taylor, second place was Jaden Bradley and third place was Nacalvi Harris, school officials said.
Tayler and Bradley will compete in the Valdosta City Sschools District Spelling Bee Jan. 17, at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.
Ditranna Walker coordinated the event; Brenda Willis was the spelling bee caller.
Newbern Middle is grateful to its Community Partners in Education for providing food and gifts – Sam’s Club of Valdosta, Hogan’s Pharmacy and Chick-fil-A North Valdosta, school officials said.
