VALDOSTA – P-E-R-M-A-F-R-O-S-T.
This correct word spelling brought home the win for 11-year-old Valdosta Middle School student Neosha McKeller.
The competition started with 27 students and slowly dwindled to the final two spellers. McKeller and Christopher Litster went head-to-head in the final minutes of the bee.
After several challenging words throughout the competition, Litster slipped up on “cowlick,” leaving McKeller with the opportunity to win by spelling two words correctly. She spelled “turnip” and “permafrost” correctly, giving her the win.
All 27 participants were presented with a medal and certificate for participation.
Trophies were given for first, second and third places. However, three third-place winners were selected as three students went out in the same round. Tyler Taylor, Tymar Smith and Wynter Lawson were all recognized as third-place winners.
McKeller will go on to compete in the District 9 Spelling Bee Saturday, Feb. 22, at Jones Wheat Elementary School in Bainbridge.
“All my life I've been in spelling bees,” McKeller said. “I got third place at the school spelling bee and expected maybe third or fourth place today.”
While McKeller may have been taken by surprise by her win, her mother, April Taylor, was not.
“I'm excited for her and from the start I knew she would win,” Taylor said. “It's surreal right now.”
